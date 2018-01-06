Ramona's Chris Knierim wins U.S. pairs skating title, nears Olympic berth

The music stopped, and Alexa Scimeca Knierim clapped her hands in frustration. Her husband, Ramona’s Chris Knierim, skated in circles, head down, hands on hips.

A few minutes later, their scores echoing through the SAP Center in San Jose, Alexa went from petrified to burying her face in her hands, crying. The good kind of tears.

The Knierims didn’t skate their best Saturday but they didn’t need to, winning the pairs title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and almost certainly securing the lone U.S. spot at the 2018 Olympics next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The U.S. Figure Skating Association’s international committee picks the Olympic team and is not bound to name the Knierims or any other national champion. The selection criteria, different from past Olympic cycles, is based on a year-long resume of domestic and international events.

But the Knierims were clearly the top U.S. pairs team over the past year, and they would have been favorites for selection even if they finished second in San Jose. Saturday’s scores, then, merely removed the suspense from Sunday’s 9:45 a.m. Olympic announcement.

“After the music ended,” Alexa said, “I was a little bummed that I didn’t have that feeling after when you know you’ve nailed the program and you feel so alive inside and you just want to celebrate. Because I knew of the mistake that was left on the table, it was disappointing … I was a little doubtful.”

The emotions that were soon pouring out, literally and figuratively, were less about Saturday than about the summer and fall of 2016, when a rare intestinal disorder nearly killed Alexa and required three surgeries. They skipped the 2017 nationals and returned to competition 11 months ago.

“It wasn’t our best skate,” said Chris, 30, who grew up in Ramona before moving to Colorado Springs, Colo., to pursue his skating career. “We do have a lot of strong elements, which I think helped us stay up in the points, but you know, we still need to improve and we still need to get better for future competitions.”

The Knierims executed their signature move, the quad twist (she rotates four times horizonal to the ice before he catches her), and a nice throw triple jump. But they botched both of their side-by-side jump sequences and looked unsure on a few other elements.

The judges had their back, though. The Knierims got 135.50 points that, with their lead from Thursday’s short program, gave them 206.60 overall. Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea were second at 200.80.

“They really are in a league of their own here in the U.S,” NBC commentator and 1998 gold medalist Tara Lipinski said on air. “What’s such a shame, though, is they have world-class elements but the side-by-side jumps are such an issue for them, they’re really not able to succeed outside the States.”

The Knierims are not expected to contend for the pairs podium in Pyeongchang (they were 10th at the World Championships last March), but they could still come home with a medal. As the lone U.S. pairs team, they’ll compete in the team event during the first week of the Winter Games.

Chris Knierim would not be the first U.S. Olympian with San Diego ties in pairs skating. John Baldwin Jr. finished seventh at the 2006 Winter Games with future wife Rena Inoue after becoming the first team to cleanly land a throw triple Axel in competition.

mark.zeigler@sduniontribune.com; Twitter: @sdutzeigler