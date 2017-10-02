Michael Phelps, wife had left Vegas music festival before mass shooting Sunday

Nicole Phelps, the wife of Olympic gold medalist and Baltimore native Michael Phelps, posted on Instagram on Monday morning that the couple had been safe at home during the mass shooting Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, which they had attended earlier in the weekend.

Nicole Phelps, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, said they had not been at the festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino into the crowd across the street as country singer Jason Aldean was closing out the three-day event. More than 50 people were killed and at least 200 injured.

They had attended the festival over the weekend, posting photos with friends on Saturday with the hashtag #datenight, when Eric Church performed.

Nicole Phelps wrote Monday morning along with a photo from Friday night, “I woke to texts from friends asking if we were still in Vegas, thankfully we were home safe however my heart is heavy this morning after learning of the tragic incident that happened last night. … #prayforlasvegas"

