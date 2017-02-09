Olympics: Mike Tirico succeeds Bob Costas as NBC's host

Mike Tirico will be NBC’s new prime-time Olympics host starting with PyeongChang 2018. He follows Bob Costas -- the prime-time host for every NBC Olympics since 1992 — who revealed the news Thursday on “Today.”

“I am going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics,” Costas said on “Today.” He turns 65 next month.

The switch was unveiled exactly one year before the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony, set for Feb. 9, 2018.

Tirico, 50, joined NBC Sports Group in July. At the Rio Olympics last summer, he was an NBC daytime host and host of the Closing Ceremony. At NBC, he has served as host of “Football Night in America” and handled play-by-play for “Sunday Night Football,” “Thursday Night Football” and Notre Dame football. At ESPN, he logged a decade as play-by-play announcer of “Monday Night Football.”

Costas served as NBC’s prime-time host for a U.S.-television record 11 Olympics. He called his run as host “both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience.”

His association with NBC will continue with roles in NBC Sports and NBC News programs, and Costas compared his role to that of former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw.

Costas has the longest tenure of NBC’s sports announcers — 37 years — the network said.

“It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away, and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me,” Costas said.

“For a quarter-century, Bob expertly piloted NBC’s prime-time coverage of the Olympics,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, said in a statement. “It is with a tremendous amount of pride that I can simultaneously express our appreciation for Bob’s stellar, record-setting run, while also feeling very lucky that we have someone as talented as Mike to take over as our new prime-time host.”

Tirico said he was “humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible.”

Costas also served as NBC’s late-night host at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He has won 27 Emmy Awards – more than any sports broadcaster in history.

