Lawsuit alleges ex-USA Diving coach Will Bohonyi sexually abused minor for over a year while employed by Ohio State

USA Diving is the latest Olympic national governing body to face explosive allegations of sexual abuse by one of its former coaches, after a class-action lawsuit was filed in Indiana federal court last week.

Romanian-born Eszter Pryor, who was adopted by Ohio parents when she was a young girl, is the lead plaintiff in the suit, which includes 49 other "Jane Doe" plaintiffs. The suit alleges that diving coach Will Bohonyi — while he was employed by USA Diving and the Ohio State University Diving Club — sexually abused Pryor for over a year when she was a minor.

The suit alleges that USA Diving “was willfully blind to the fact that Bohonyi presented a clear and present danger to young female athletes,” and the suit also claims that it took nearly four years for Ohio State University and Ohio State Police to act after the university “came into possession of hundreds of nude pictures of Plaintiff Pryor as a minor."

Jay LaPrete / ASSOCIATED PRESS The McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at Ohio State University. The McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at Ohio State University. (Jay LaPrete / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

According to the suit, Pryor (who goes by Estee) was an Olympic hopeful in diving and “sought out” the Ohio State University Diving Club to help her achieve those goals. Bohonyi was a diving coach at the USA Diving-certified club, which is on OSU's campus in Columbus. The suit says that Pryor first met Bohonyi in June 2014, and that within a month, he was asking her to send him “naked pictures of herself.”

“On July 4, 2014, Will told Estee to send him naked pictures of herself. Estee was 16 years old. She did as Will told her. On July 7, 2014, Bohonyi forced Estee to perform oral sex on him on the Ohio State campus,” the suit alleges. “Between September 2014 and March 2015, while Estee was 17 years old, Will continued—on a weekly basis—to force Estee to engage in oral, anal, and vaginal sex.”

It wasn’t until the Ohio State Office of Human Resources investigated the allegations made by Pryor against Bohonyi and recommended that Bohonyi be terminated, that USA Diving finally acted, according to the suit. But even then, the organization waited another five months — until February 2015 — before it made Bohonyi “permanently ineligible for membership.”

In that stretch of time, the suit claims, “Bohonyi continued to sexually prey on Estee, who was a vulnerable athlete forced to engage in sexual acts by coach Bohonyi.” The suit also cites another alleged victim of Bohonyi, Logan Kline, who was a USA Diving member for approximately nine years. The suit says Bohonyi "repeatedly" abused Kline for years.

"A frequent statement (Bohonyi) would make, in anticipation of sexual activity, to Logan was: 'You owe me this,'" the suit says.

Despite the USA Diving ban, the suit alleges, Bohonyi still continued coaching other female minors.

“Through at least May 2018, USA Diving took no action to stop Bohonyi from privately coaching USA Diving members, including female USA Diving members who are under the age of 18,” the suit claims. The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.

The horrific allegations of abuse come in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal that is still roiling USA Gymnastics, another NGB under the U.S. Olympic Committee umbrella. Scott Blackmun, the former USOC chief executive officer, stepped down from that post earlier this year and he was heavily criticized for his handling of the sex abuse scandals in different Olympic sports. Sarah Hirshland was recently hired to replace Blackmun.

“As long as the same people remain in power, I have very little hope in any changes being made in the future to ensure athlete safety,” Robert Allard, an attorney for Pryor and the other plaintiffs, told the Daily News Monday. “When it comes to amateur athletes, organizations like the USOC place image over safety.”