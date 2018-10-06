50 years later, athletes are still speaking out against injustice, a movement that was inspired by the events of 1968

Fifty years ago, this country experienced one of the most unforgettable years as part of maybe the most tumultuous decade in American history.

On October 12, 1968, the historic 19th Olympic Games began in Mexico City. The Mexico City games were the first in Latin America and the first to be held by a Spanish-speaking country. The games were also the third ever held in the last quarter of the year, as the Games were in October instead of the traditional August, due to the region’s rainy season.

But what people remember most about those Games were two black fists.

When U.S. Olympians Tommie Smith (gold) and John Carlos (bronze) raised their fists covered in black leather gloves in the “Black Power” salute as they stood on the podium after the 200-meter race, history was made.

“I looked at my feet in my high socks and thought about all the black poverty I’d seen from Harlem to East Texas. I fingered my beads and thought about the pictures I’d seen of the ‘strange fruit’ swinging from the poplar trees of the South,” Carlos wrote in his 2011 book written with Dave Zirin, “The John Carlos Story: The Sports Moment That Changed the World.”

Carlos covered up the “USA” on his uniform with a black T-shirt to “reflect the shame I felt that my country was traveling at a snail’s pace toward something that should be obvious to all people of good will. Then the anthem started and we raised our fists into the air,” he wrote.

“As the anthem began and the crowd saw us raise our fists, the stadium became eerily quiet. For a few seconds, you honestly could have heard a frog piss on cotton. There’s something awful about hearing fifty thousand people go silent, like being in the eye of a hurricane.”

Carlos and Smith, who is currently filming a documentary about his life due to come out around the anniversary, were fed up with what was going on in America at the time, and so they used their platforms, literally, to take a stand. They were immediately asked to leave the stadium and were ostracized within the sports world.

Fifty years later, Colin Kaepernick is dealing with the same thing.

But before we can talk about everything that happened in 1968, and how the Olympics Games were a landmark moment for black athletes speaking out about social issues, we need to start with the Muhammad Ali Summit that took place the year prior, which served as a catalyst for the ‘68 Games.

“The late 60s and the 70s was politically and socially the most contentious time in American history. The youth of America — of all races, ethnicities, genders, and gender identities — were fighting at the same time to shake off the tight harness of the 50s mentality that Father Knows Best,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told the Daily News.

On June 4, 1967, Abdul-Jabbar and several top black athletes came together in Cleveland to show support for Ali in his refusal to fight in the Vietnam War due to his religious and personal beliefs.

“The purpose of the summit wasn’t to organize a protest, it was to determine the validity of Muhammad Ali’s claims that he would not accept being drafted based on his religious beliefs as a Muslim,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Everyone was not on board at first in supporting him — including several athletes who were ex-military — which is why we questioned him intensely over a long period of time. In the end, he convinced us of his religious sincerity and we supported him.”

That event was a precursor to what would happen with Carlos and Smith in Mexico City, and to the actions that the athletes of today are taking.

“In 2018, there wouldn’t be such a summit because there are enough people who support athletes expressing their conscience,” said Abdul-Jabbar. But if there was one, Abdul-Jabbar has some ideas on who would need to be there.

“Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Serena Williams, the women soccer players at UCLA, the five cheerleaders at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University, Kenny Sills, Albert Wilson, and many, many more would all be invited to a summit to discuss the importance of the First Amendment and why everyone isn’t more interested in protecting that then worrying about who stands or kneels,” he explained.

A conversation focused on the importance of Free Speech would be critical for athletes of this era, as they have a tool at their disposal that generations before them didn’t: social media.

“The athletes of today are in a very unique position. Their level of notoriety is obviously greater than it was 50 years ago. They have more access to platforms and their level of income is a lot greater,” said Katrina Adams, President and CEO of the United States Tennis Association and the Chairperson of the U.S. Open. “There are probably more people that look up to them and respect the athletes of today than 40 or 50 years ago. It’s a great opportunity for them to express themselves.”

As strange as a year that 2018 has been, it has nothing on the drama and historic events that occurred in 1968. In April of that year, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Two months later, Robert Kennedy was gunned down. We were also still seven years away from the end of the Vietnam War.

“The tragedies that happened along the way, including the assassinations of Malcolm X, Dr. King, the Kennedys, and many civil rights workers, only galvanized people to push ahead,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “So, it was a horrible, painful time, but it was also an exhilarating and triumphant time. We changed things.”

In the sports world of 1968, a college kid by the name of O.J. Simpson started the first day of the year off by going for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. Later that year, he would win the Heisman Trophy.

