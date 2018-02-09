East Stroudsburg-born U.S. men's luge competitor Jayson Terdiman ready for Olympics stage

Jayson Terdiman has visions of Olympic medals dancing in his head as he prepares to compete in the men’s luge at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Terdiman, who was born in East Stroudsburg and lived in Tannersville before his parents moved to Berwick just before he started kindergarten, is competing in his second Winter Games.

USA Luge, which actually carves the track into the Blue Mountain slope to scout four young talent, had the operation going Jan. 27 and 28 during Blue Mountain’s Winter Fest, and members of the national team who did not make the Olympic cut, as well as Terdiman’s parents, Jay and Kathryn, were there to help kids and adults take their very first slide.

“I got involved with luge when I was in sixth grade, about 11 or 12 years old,” the 29-year-old Terdiman recalled during a phone interview after practicing at the Alpensia Slide Center near Pyeongchang where luge will be held Feb. 10-15. The doubles are Feb. 14 and the team relay is Feb. 15.

“My mother had seen a flyer for summer tryouts in Syracuse. She said, ‘Jayson, do you want to do a luge tryout in Syracuse,’ and I asked my mom, What’s luge? She said “I don’t really know, but the kid on the flier looked like he was having a blast.’ ”

From there, sliding on luges set up on wheels, Terdiman, now 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, was invited to a screening camp in Lake Placid, N.Y., and the rest is well, Olympic history.

Terdiman finished 11th in doubles at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi with now-retired Christian Niccum as his partner, and sixth in team relay.

This season, he has two world cup podiums, a silver medal with double partner Matt Mortensen, and a bronze in team relay that included 23-year-old Summer Britcher, another returning Olympian from Glen Rock in York County. She got her luge start at an event similar to the one held at Blue Mountain.

Terdiman and Mortensen finished the world cup season ranked fifth despite being more concerned about testing out new equipment than posting results.

“This Olympics, Matt and I have aspirations for a quality performance that can even put us on the podium,” Terdiman said. “We would love to bring a medal back to the United States.”

Britcher is also in her second Olympics, and won a gold medal in the 2012 Youth Olympic Games in team relay. With five world cup victories, she is the all-time leader in singles in USA luge history. She finished fifth in Sochi in 2014, collected five world cup podiums this season, with wins in the spring in singles in Lillehammer.

Terdiman says the Winter Olympics give luge a chance to shine.

“It’s not every day, especially in a small sport like ours, that we’ll get the viewing audience we’ll have for the Olympics,” he said. “We see maybe a couple hundred people at a race each weekend, maybe 2,000 or 3,000 on our livestream.

“The Olympics is a different animal. We’ll get maybe 10,000 people at the track and a million watching on television. We don’t get that exposure anywhere else.”

After days of training runs, the luge men’s competition begins Saturday with two runs. Medals in the men’s singles will be contested on Sunday with women’s singles medals contested on Tuesday and the men’s doubles on Wednesday and team relays on Thursday, Feb. 15.

