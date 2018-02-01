After 28 Russian athletes are exonerated, why wouldn't elite athletes resort to doping?

It’s a fair question: Why wouldn’t you dope?

Why wouldn’t you seek out some shady “doctor” on a remote Caribbean island who concocted an undetectable steroid elixir that embodies the Olympic motto of faster, higher, stronger?

Or, better yet, why wouldn’t you just ingest any of the numerous banned performance-enhancing substances that are easily detectable?

The fears of adverse health effects appear, anecdotally at least, widely exaggerated if used in relative moderation.

And they work. (Ask Lance Armstrong, Marion Jones, Alex Rodriguez or any of the other giants of sport who got caught.)

And if you do somehow get caught, if your drug test comes back positive or your country is outed for passing supposedly tamperproof urine canisters through a mouse hole in the Olympic doping lab at 2 in the morning and swapping them out with clean urine, there’s a good chance you won’t get sanctioned.

Twenty-eight Russians didn’t.

The anti-doping establishment must conquer two foes when trying to bust dirty athletes. The first is the crooked scientists who are better paid than the ones who are trying to catch them. The second is the lawyers.

Athletes can appeal doping sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport , which is based in Switzerland and serves as the de facto Supreme Court for legal issues involving international athletes. And 42 Russian winter athletes did just that after the International Olympic Committee found them guilty of state-sponsored systematic doping at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and handed them lifetime competition bans.

On Thursday, CAS announced its decision: 28 athletes are cleared of all doping violations, their medals from Sochi reinstated and free to compete again immediately (although the IOC, if it suddenly grows a backbone, technically has the power not to invite them to the Winter Games that begin in South Korea next week).

Eleven others were found guilty but had their lifetime bans overturned. Three other cases are pending.

“In 28 cases,” a CAS statement said, in part, “the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping violation was committed by the athletes concerned.”

The evidence included two separate and exhaustive reports commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency that sifted through thousands of documents, forensically examined urine canisters for tampering, conducted a DNA analysis of urine samples and interviewed the Russian lab director who managed the scheme and copped to it.

“This, of course, cannot but give us joy,” Russian president Vladimir Putin declared Thursday on CAS’ ruling. “It confirms our position on the fact that the vast majority of our athletes are clean.”

This, of course, cannot give joy to the community of clean sport that is rapidly dwindling in numbers and confidence.

Consider the last few weeks.

WADA decided it would be a good idea, after the Russian secret police figured out how to open the supposedly tamperproof urine canisters in Sochi, to use the same Swiss company to design a new model.

On Sunday, WADA issued a news release announcing it had launched an investigation into a “potential integrity issue” after an anti-doping lab in Germany noticed you could pop open the supposedly infallible BEREG-Kit Geneva bottles if you froze them. Berlinger Special AC insisted it couldn’t replicate the breach.

On Wednesday, WADA issued another news release: Uh, we’re going to go back to the 2016 canisters because “the new generation BEREG-Kit Geneva security bottles are susceptible to manual opening without evidence of tampering, whether they have been frozen or not.”

That news comes a week after another CAS decision, this one for Gil Roberts, a U.S. sprinter from Oklahoma who tested positive for probenecid, a banned substance used to mask the presence of steroids.

His defense: He consumed probenecid because his girlfriend, suffering from a sinus infection, obtained an out-of-production antibiotic in rural India that contained probenecid.

And then Roberts kissed her passionately and – what do you know – was asked to submit to a drug test three hours later.

The CAS panel hearing his case shrugged and figured, sure, that sounds plausible, overturning his ban because “the presence of probenecid in the athlete’s system resulted from kissing his girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, in Russia, drug testers made a surprise visit to a regional indoor track meet a few weeks ago in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Thirty-six entered athletes suddenly withdrew, providing sick notes or vanishing altogether.

“We took this step because we know that there are many problems at the lower levels,” Dmitri Shlyakhtin, president of Russia’s track and field federation, told the state-run TASS news agency. “Our suspicion that the doping situation is not spot-free in all regions has increased even more.”

And, really, why wouldn’t it?