Mo Farah wins the 10,000 meters at world championships

Mo Farah won his 10th consecutive global long-distance title, taking gold in the 10,000 meters at the world championships in the same stadium where he won his first Olympic title.

It was his third world title, adding to his two Olympic gold medals. He as the same tally over 5,000 meters.

The combined forces from Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia tried to shake him in a fast run but there was no stopping his final kick as he won gold in a season leading 26 minutes 49.51 seconds despite a near-trip with 300 meters to go.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda took silver and Paul Tanui of Kenya got bronze.

The last time Farah missed out on a major title was when he finished second in the 10,000 at the 2011 world championships. Ever since, nothing but gold.

Jenn Suhr, the 2012 Olympic champion, failed to make it into the final of the pole vault competition after failing three times at her initial height of 4.55 meters.

While most competitors had started at a lower height, Suhr bided her time until late in the qualifying competition, starting only 5 centimeters off the automatic qualifying height.

Suhr and American teammate Sandi Morris were expected to go head-to-head for medals on Sunday.

In the first major surprise of the world championships, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson failed to reach Saturday's final in the long jump.

Following a mediocre first attempt and a foul, the American could only manage 7.84 meters, which was not enough to get him among the top dozen qualifiers. Shaking his head and applauding the fans, he is out of the competition.

The top performer of the year, Luvo Manyonga, qualified for the final on his first attempt, setting a mark of 8.12 meters, 7 centimeters beyond the automatic qualifying mark.

Mayonga, the Olympic silver medalist, injured his ankle in June and had not been jumping competitively since, so all eyes were now him to see how he had recovered.

Defending champion Genzebe Dibaba won her heat in the 1,500 meters to qualify for Saturday's semifinals at the world championships.

Behind Dibaba, Caster Semenya remained on track for her middle-distance double by coasting through in second place. Semenya is a two-time Olympic champion in the 800 and also won the world title in 2009 and 2011.

Sifan Hassan, the world indoor champion, won a big scramble to the line to win the second heat, and Jenny Simpson of the United States was boxed in before she slowed in the final straight and veered out to dash for the line in second place.