Usain Bolt is stripped of 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case

Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.

The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in a reanalysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 400-meter relay team.

The IOC said “the Jamaican team is disqualified,” and “the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

