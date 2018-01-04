Bradie Tennell has what it takes

Bradie Tennell confirmed for her rivals at the U.S. Figure Skating championships that she’s for real — and that she will be a major player in the battle for the three U.S. women’s singles berths on the Pyeongchang Olympic team.

Tennell proved Wednesday that her breakthrough, bronze-medal performance at the Skate America competition in November wasn’t a fluke. The 19-year-old from Carpentersville, Ill., delivered a technically skilled and smooth short program that put her in the lead with 73.79 points after the first phase of the two-part competition at SAP Center. Mirai Nagasu of Arcadia, vying for an Olympic spot after narrowly missing out four years ago, was second with 73.09 points after two-footing the landing of a risky triple-axel jump. Defending champion Karen Chen stands third with 69.48 points after losing 1.4 points for under-rotating the second part of her opening combination jump, followed by Angela Wang (67.00) and three-time US. champion Ashley Wagner, who amassed 65.94 points.

Wagner lost 1.90 points for under-rotating the second part of her jump combination, a triple toe loop. But the 26-year-old skater, who trains at Lakewood Ice, said she was relieved to survive what has been a troublesome short program for her and believes she’s in good position to earn an Olympic berth. “I’m a long program skater, and that’s where I make my money,” she said of the final and longer part of the competition. “I’m not too far behind and I know what I need to do going into Friday.”

Tennell, who will turn 20 later this month, has stayed admirably calm and poised during her meteoric rise. The quality of her skating was evident Wednesday, showing no signs of the back problems that had hampered her and winning her a standing ovation. “The biggest feeling right now is pride,” she said. “I’m very proud of how far I’ve come this year — overcoming my injuries and just the technical aspect of things.”

Her new fame has created more demands on her time but she’s not altering her focus. “It feels like things have changed a little bit, but I try not to get caught up in that,” she said. “I really like to just focus on myself and just take it one thing at a time.”

Tennell’s score breaks down to 40.88 points for her technical element score (values assigned to the jumps and spins) and 32.91 points for her program component score (transitions, performance/execution, choreography, and interpretation). Nagasu had 41.90 points for her technical element score and 31.19 for her PCS. Wagner had a technical element score of 33 and a PCS of 32.94 Chen’s scores were 35.68 and 33.80.

Chen, who is from nearby Fremont, Calif., said she saw room for improvement but wasn’t unhappy with her scores or her performance. “I just pulled it out on my jumps and stood up and didn’t land on my butt,” she said, adding that she would be ready to “skate my heart out” in the long program.

Nagasu has fallen apart in the past after making mistakes early in her performances but despite being nervous, she held herself together after the faulty triple axel on Wednesday and finished her program with style and verve.

“When I landed forward, when I stepped out I was, well, I’m a cat. I’m still on my feet,” said Nagasu, who plans to try the triple axel again in her long program. “I thought to myself, the music was still playing and I really enjoyed my footwork and my spins and that’s all I can ask of myself.”

The three women’s singles skaters chosen for the Pyeongchang team will be told of their nominations late Friday, following deliberations by a selection committee. However, the skaters will be asked to keep the information confidential until a live public announcement is made on NBC’s “Today” shortly after 5 a.m. (PST) on Saturday. “We believe in working with our media partners that ... Saturday morning is a good time to announce this,” said David Raith, executive director of U.S Figure Skating.

Similarly, the men’s and pairs events will end on Saturday but the three men and one pair nominated to the Olympic team won’t be announced until Sunday. The three ice dance duos will be announced Sunday.

After waiting so long to be an Olympian again, Nagasu can handle waiting a few more days. “I’m so proud of myself,” she said, “and I’m happy I’m still out here fighting.”

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen