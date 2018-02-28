The official mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have super powers

The official mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been unveiled. The two futuristic characters don’t have names yet, but they already have their own distinctive personalities.

They also have super powers.

More than 205,000 elementary school classes across Japan cast their votes for one of three design packages. And the children chose a blue-and-white creature with rabbit ears and doe eyes to represent the Olympics, and a sassy-looking critter wearing lots of pink accessories to represent the Paralympics.

Koki Nagahama / Getty Images

From the Tokyo 2020 website: “The Olympic Mascot is a character that embodies both old tradition and new innovation.The Mascot has an old-fashioned charm that reflects tradition and also has a high-tech, cutting edge vibe. It has a strong sense of justice, and is very athletic. The Mascot has a special power allowing it to move any where instantaneously.

“The Paralympic Mascot is a cool character with cherry tactile sense and supernatural power. The Mascot is usually calm, however, it gets very powerful when needed. It has a dignified inner strength and a kind heart that loves nature. It can talk with stones and the wind. It can also move things by just looking at them.”

And just in case anyone was concerned the two mascots won’t get along, the website states: “The Olympic Mascot and Paralympic Mascot have opposite personalities. However, they respect each other and they are very good friends. They both have a great spirit of hospitality. They always try their best to cheer and encourage everyone.”

The mascots were designed by Ryo Taniguchi, a former art major at Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz County.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii