Olympians Greg Louganis, Janet Evans and Allyson Felix to be grand marshals of 128th Rose Parade

The Tournament of Roses has selected three Olympians to serve as grand marshals for the upcoming 128th Rose Parade.
Greg Louganis, Janet Evans and Allyson Felix will share the honors for the New Year’s event.
Louganis is a four-time gold medalist in the sport of diving. Evans is a four-time champion in swimming. Felix, still active in track and field, has six golds and three silvers on her resume.
All three athletes have been active in promoting Los Angeles’ bid for the 2024 Summer Games.
The 2017 parade in Pasadena, which will be held on Jan. 2, has chosen “Echoes of Success” as its theme.