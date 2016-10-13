Bronze-medalist weightlifter from 2016 Summer Olympics tests positive

Weightlifting — which has replaced cycling as the most drug-riddled sport in the Olympic movement — has suffered another blow with news that a bronze medalist from the 2016 Summer Games has tested positive for drugs.

The sport’s international federation announced Thursday that Gabriel Sincraian of Romania had committed an anti-doping violation for excessive testosterone.

However, the federation said there is not yet a “final decision as regards to the measures and/or sanctions.”

Sincraian, who previously served a ban for taking steroids, finished third in the men’s 85-kilogram category in Rio de Janeiro this summer.

Weightlifting has come under renewed scrutiny in recent months as Olympic leaders use improved scientific methods to re-examine samples stored from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.

Dozens of athletes — including numerous medalists — from the sport have tested positive in the crackdown.

