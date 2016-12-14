Los Angeles' Olympic bid remains focused on summer of 2024

U.S. Olympic Committee leaders said Tuesday that, despite a potential change to Olympic bidding, they remain focused on trying to win the 2024 Summer Games for Los Angeles.

It was last week that Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, suggested there were “too many losers” in the current bidding process.

With a host-city vote coming up in September, IOC officials have discussed the possibility of selecting winners for both 2024 and 2028, ensuring that two candidates walk away happy.

At the conclusion of a U.S. Olympic Committee board meeting in the Bay Area on Tuesday, American officials reiterated their intent.

“We are absolutely laser-focused on bidding for the 2024 Summer Games,” USOC Chairman Larry Probst said. “No thought or consideration is being given to any future Games.”

Los Angeles and Paris have been considered front-runners in the competition. Budapest is also in the running.

Probst and executive director Scott Blackmun left open the possibility of soliciting help from President-elect Donald Trump as the L.A. campaign moves into the crucial third phase of the competition.

At the urging of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Trump recently placed a call to Bach to express his support for bringing the Olympics back to the U.S.

“We’re looking forward to a good dialogue with the White House,” Blackmun said.

