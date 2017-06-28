Olympic champion Claressa Shields nabs title shot in fourth pro bout

Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist off to an impressive start as a pro, has earned her first world-title shot and will fight Nikki Adler Aug. 4 on Showtime in Detroit.

The Flint, Mich., native (3-0) will fight for Adler’s World Boxing Council super-middleweight belt, and the International Boxing Federation super-middleweight belt is also on the line in the bout, which will be on a 7 p.m. PDT time card from MGM Grand Detroit.

“It is a dream come true for me to be fighting for a major world title in just my fourth professional fight,” Shields said Wednesday. “I thank the champ and her team for accepting the challenge and for coming to the U.S. for this championship.

“This fight is not only a milestone for me, it also is the biggest fight of the year in women's boxing. I promise to be in the best shape of my life and to give all my fans a performance to remember.”

Shields recently worked out with UFC featherweight Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who’s preparing for her July 29 title fight at Honda Center at UFC 214.

In her third title defense, Germany’s Adler (16-0, nine knockouts) said in a prepared statement that she appreciates the exposure of a main event on Showtime, just the second women’s fight given such treatment. Shields headlined the other.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Croatian-born Adler, 30, said. “I am the multiple-time world champion and Claressa is a two-time Olympic gold medalist -- why not fight in the biggest matchup possible?

“This is a great challenge and we both will show our true potential. I know I’ll give everything I have to be successful, as I have always done. I’ve fought throughout the world, but never in the U.S. It’s really a dream to fight in the biggest women’s boxing event in 2017.”

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire