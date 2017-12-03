Tina Weirather wins women's World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein won the women's World Cup super-G on Sunday for her first Lake Louise victory.

Weirather finished in 1 minute, 18.52 seconds in sunny conditions. She won after finishing second five times in downhill and super-G races at the Canadian resort.

Switzerland's Lara Gut, the super-G winner last year, was second in 1:18.63. Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer followed in 1:18.79.

After crashing in the season-opening downhill Friday, American star Lindsey Vonn fell again Sunday but was able to ski to the bottom.

Fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth after winning Saturday for her first downhill victory.

Hirscher storms back for win

Marcel Hirscher of Austria stormed back from a first-run deficit to win a World Cup giant slalom race Sunday as rival Ted Ligety struggled.

Hirscher finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 37.30 seconds to show he's quickly getting back up to speed after breaking his ankle in August. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.88 seconds back, and first-run leader Stefan Luitz of Germany took third.

It was Hirscher's 23rd World Cup giant slalom win, which ties him for third-most among men.

Ligety was second after the first pass through the course, but he made several small mistakes on his final run to slip to seventh. Ligety is trying to get back into form following surgery to fix herniated disks in January. American teammate Tommy Ford was 10th.