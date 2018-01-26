IOC is set to announce Russian 'neutral' team for Winter Olympics

With Russia banned from the 2018 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee is expected to issue a list Saturday of athletes from the nation who have satisfied the requirements to compete for a neutral team.

Earlier this week, Russian officials told reporters they have submitted 169 names for inclusion on the designated “Olympic Athlete from Russia” roster.

“However, we believe it is possible that some athletes would decide against participation as a gesture of solidarity,” Stanislav Pozdnyakov, vice president of the Russian Olympic Committee, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency.

Russia was banned from the Games in response to an ongoing doping scandal that has involved widespread cheating by athletes, coaches and officials throughout the country. Investigators have found evidence that Russian laboratory workers manipulated samples to help their athletes avoid detection.

The IOC created the neutral squad for athletes who can prove they have competed cleanly. Those athletes will wear specially designed uniforms and march under a neutral flag at the opening and closing ceremonies.

Viktor Ahn, a six-time gold medalist in short track speedskating, is reportedly not on the list and has demanded an explanation from the IOC.

The Games are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter