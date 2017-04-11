In wake of Russian doping scandal, seven more athletes allowed to compete as 'neutrals'

Seven more Russian track athletes — including two world champions — have been cleared to compete internationally as “neutrals” while their national team remains under a blanket ban.

The seven join five others who were previously approved by the international track federation.

The specially created waiver “has been established to safeguard the rights and aspirations of the world’s clean athletes and is about rebuilding confidence in competition,” IAAF President Sebastian Coe said Tuesday. “For the avoidance of any doubt as we have consistently stated from the beginning of this process, all athletes given exceptional eligibility will compete as independent neutral athletes and not as a Russian team.”

Their team was banned from international competition in late 2015 amid a doping scandal that has ensnared athletes, coaches and officials in multiple sports throughout the country.

The federations that govern each sport have, for the most part, been left to decide who may or may not compete. A large portion of the Russian contingent was not allowed to participate in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The IAAF said it has received about 100 applications from Russians seeking to compete as neutrals.

The latest approvals included 110-meter hurdler Sergey Shubenkov and high jumper Maria Kuchina, who both won gold at the 2015 world championships.

To regain eligibility, athletes must show the IAAF Doping Review Board that they have passed anti-doping tests outside of Russia over an extended period of time.

“I am glad that the competition will finally be big and real,” Kuchina told R-Sport. “I’m happy as much as possible in this situation.”

Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter