IOC lifts suspension of Russia's Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee has lifted the suspension of Russia’s Olympic Committee, allowing its athletes to compete under the Russian flag in future Olympics.

Russia was suspended in December for what the IOC said was an "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.

Some Russians who were not affected by the doping scandal competed as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” during the recently concluded Winter Olympics in South Korea.

In a statement released Wednesday, the IOC said:

“The final notification of all remaining test results from the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) delegation has been received from the Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU).

“The IOC can confirm that all the remaining results are negative.

“Therefore, as stated in the Executive Board decision of 25th February the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect."

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, had announced earlier in the day that the suspension had been lifted, saying, "The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored. It's a decision of the utmost importance for us."