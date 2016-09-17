Iranian cyclist dies after crash in Paralympics road race

An Iranian cyclist has died after a crash in a C4-5 cycling road race at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics on Saturday.
The International Paralympics Committee identified the dead rider as Bahman Golbarnezhad, 48. It said he received emergency treatment on the course and was transported to a Rio hospital. It was not immediately clear where he died.
IPC officials said the crash took place as the rider was descending a steep hill.
A Paralympic biography said Golbarnezhad was born in Shiraz, Iran. He also competed in the London Paralympics and did not medal.
