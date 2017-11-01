U.S. Olympic team predicted to finish fourth in Winter Games medal count

The U.S. Olympic team could win 29 total medals — fourth-best among all nations — at the 2018 Winter Games, a prediction released Wednesday said.

Germany, Norway and Canada should be the biggest winners in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to Gracenote Sports’ Virtual Medal Table.

The forecast is based on individual and team results from previous Olympics, world championships and World Cups to forecast gold, silver and bronze medal winners by country.

The U.S. could reach the podium in as many as 10 of the 15 sports contested at the Winter Games.

Biathletes Laura Dahlmeier of Germany and Martin Fourcade of France figure to be among the top performers, along with alpine skier Marcel Hirscher of Austria and American speed skater Heather Bergsma.

The Virtual Medal Table also takes into account a potential ban on the embattled Russian team, predicting that 21 medals could be redistributed from the Russians to other countries.

The Winter Games are scheduled to begin Feb. 9.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down the Dodgers Game 6 win in the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down the Dodgers Game 6 win in the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter