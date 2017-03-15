Olympic leaders confident about 2018 Winter Games despite political turmoil in South Korea

With the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games less than a year away, Olympic leaders insist preparations are moving ahead despite political uncertainty in the host country of South Korea.
A constitutional court removed President Park Geun-hye from office last week amid allegations that she participated in a bribery scheme with the powerful Samsung Group conglomerate.
On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee announced it had concluded a three-day visit to the country and was pleased with the work done by the Games’ local organizers.
“Pyeongchang 2018 will deliver top-quality venues and fields of play on both snow and ice for the best Olympic winter athletes next year,” IOC official Gunilla Lindberg said in a news release. “We can say this with certainty, as we have witnessed good progress in venue construction and received great feedback from the athletes at the 17 test events completed so far this winter.”
Earlier in the week, IOC President Thomas Bach traveled to the capital city of Seoul to meet with the country’s acting president and the speaker of the national assembly.
“I trust Korea, and I trust Koreans 100%,” Bach said.
South Korea is scheduled to hold a special presidential election in May. The Games are set to begin in early February 2018.
