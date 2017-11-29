Three more Russians added to list of athletes punished for doping

The number of Russian athletes retroactively sanctioned for doping and sample tampering at the 2014 Sochi Olympics continues to grow with three more added to the list on Wednesday.

Bobsled team members Aleksandr Kas’yanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilivir Khuzin — part of a fourth-place team in Sochi — were found to have violated anti-doping rules, the International Olympic Committee announced.

They are retroactively disqualified from the 2014 Olympics and banned from future Games.

The sanctions were handed down as a result of the ongoing Oswald Commission hearings, which are focused on allegations that the Russians participated in systemic cheating that included manipulating samples in an official testing lab during the Games.

Twenty-eight Russian athletes named in a previous report from the World Anti-Doping Agency have come under scrutiny. The IOC has tried to expedite cases involving athletes who could qualify for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Members of Russia’s gold-medal bobsled team were sanctioned earlier this month. In all, the Oswald Commission has issued punishments for 22 Russian athletes so far.

Early next month, the IOC’s executive board will decide whether to ban the entire Russian team from the upcoming Games.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Rams improved to 8-3 to remain atop the NFC West. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Rams improved to 8-3 to remain atop the NFC West. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Rams improved to 8-3 to remain atop the NFC West. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Rams improved to 8-3 to remain atop the NFC West. CAPTION Matt Moore continues to struggle in starting quarterback role. Matt Moore continues to struggle in starting quarterback role. CAPTION Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the loss to Pitt, which snapped Miami's 15-game win streak and may have dealt their national championship hopes a serious blow. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the loss to Pitt, which snapped Miami's 15-game win streak and may have dealt their national championship hopes a serious blow. CAPTION Rivers passes for more than 400 yards as Chargers beat Dallas in their first Thanksgiving Day game since 1969. Rivers passes for more than 400 yards as Chargers beat Dallas in their first Thanksgiving Day game since 1969. CAPTION Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter