Thrills and spills from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu made skating history by becoming the first American woman to land the triple Axel jump at an Olympics.

(Loic Venance / AFP/Getty Images)

Gold medalist Jamie Anderson celebrates during the victory ceremony after the women's snowboard slopestyle final event at the Phoenix Park. Anderson also won gold at the Sochi Games.

(Loic Venance / AFP/Getty Images)

Japanese freestyle skier Ikuma Horishima crashes during the men's moguls final at Phoenix Snow Park.

(Franck Fife / AFP/Getty Images)

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier celebrates her gold on the podium for the women's 10-kilometer pursuit biathlon.

(Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

Tianyu Han of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy crash during the men's 1500-meter short track speed skating qualifying at Gangneung Ice Arena.

(Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete in the free dance portion of the figure skating team event at Gangneung Ice Arena.

(Christof Stache / AFP/Getty Images)

Gold medalist Maren Lundby, left, celebrates with Norwegian teammate Silje Opseth after the women's normal hill individual ski jumping event.

(Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)

Andrey Larkov (#11), Olympic Athlete from Russia, crashes with Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger during the Men's 30-kilometer skiathlon at Alpensia Cross-Country Center. Krueger came from the back of the field after the crash to win the gold.

(Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

Gold medalist Ireen Wust of Netherlands celebrates after the women's 1,500-meter speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval.

(Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)

Hongzhi Xu of China and Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev of Kazakhstan crash during a men's 1500-meter short track speed skating heat.

(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Snowboarder Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes in the slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park.

(Mark Ralston / Getty Images)

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy starts his men's skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Center.

(Kyung Hoon Kim / Associated Press)

Johansson Erica Uden, of Sweden, scores against South Korean goalie Shin So-jung, of the combined Koreas team, during the preliminary round of women's hockey.