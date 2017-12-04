IOC to rule on Russia's eligibility for upcoming Winter Olympics

The long-running Russian doping scandal could take a dramatic turn Tuesday when International Olympic Committee leaders decide whether to ban the country’s entire team from the upcoming Winter Games.

Investigations over the last few years have found evidence of widespread, systemic cheating among Russian athletes, coaches and officials.

The IOC could issue an outright ban or pass the responsibility onto the individual federations that govern each sport.

Olympic leaders chose the latter option before the 2016 Summer Games. Federations deemed much of the Russian team ineligible for the event, but numerous athletes were allowed to compete under their country’s flag.

IOC President Thomas Bach is expected to make an announcement at the conclusion of an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are scheduled to begin in early February.

