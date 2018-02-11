Women's giant slalom rescheduled due to high winds, Mikaela Shiffrin's Pyeongchang debut delayed

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait to get on the hill.

The women’s giant slalom scheduled for Monday has been postponed because of high winds, as the weather continues to disrupt Alpine skiing at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

This means U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin's first event of the Games will be delayed until Wednesday's slalom competition at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, where she's the heavy favorite.

“It’s a bummer that we’re not able to race today,” Shiffrin said in a statement. “But with the training block I’ve had, I’m prepared and feeling good. I’ll use this time to continue to train and refocus on Wednesday’s slalom race. We have a great gym and space to eat and take plenty of naps, so I’ll use this time to recharge.”

In addition to Shiffrinn, Tricia Mangan, Megan McJames and Resi Stiegler will compete in the giant slalom for the U.S.

Organizers rescheduled the giant slalom for Thursday, the same day as the men’s downhill. High winds High winds forced the cancellation of the event Sunday at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.