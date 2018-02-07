The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics get going on Friday morning (Pacific Time) with the Opening Ceremonies. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Also, get all the useful information on TV schedules and what is live and what isn’t in one spot.
Winter Olympics norovirus outbreak grows to 86 staff and volunteers
|Nathan Fenno
At least 86 staff members and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics have contracted norovirus, the organizing committee said Thursday.
That’s more than double the number of confirmed cases announced earlier this week.
Of the 86 cases, 58 are security staff members, 12 are police officers, seven work for the organizing committee, four are press support staff, and five fill other roles.
With more than 1,000 security personnel quarantined, 900 military personnel have been deployed to fill their positions.
The source of the outbreak hasn’t been determined.