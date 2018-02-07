Winter Olympics norovirus outbreak grows to 86 staff and volunteers

At least 86 staff members and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics have contracted norovirus, the organizing committee said Thursday.

That’s more than double the number of confirmed cases announced earlier this week.

Of the 86 cases, 58 are security staff members, 12 are police officers, seven work for the organizing committee, four are press support staff, and five fill other roles.

With more than 1,000 security personnel quarantined, 900 military personnel have been deployed to fill their positions.

The source of the outbreak hasn’t been determined.