Video: Watch the chairlift you need to ride to cover Olympic skiing

Chairlifts are an afterthought for any skier or snowboarder.

But the four-person lift at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, site of the men's combined event Tuesday, is part of the trek to the media center.

That's fine for most people unless, like this reporter, you struggle with heights. You know, sweaty palms despite subzero windchill, weak knees, the whole bit.

Can't beat the scenery, though. At least for the parts my eyes were open.