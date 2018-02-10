Vice President Mike Pence watches speedskating at Olympics

Vice President Mike Pence is cheering on U.S. speedskaters at the Winter Olympics before departing South Korea for Washington.

Pence and his wife are viewing the short-track competition Saturday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife. Eight Americans are participating in the event.

It's the final stop on a six-day trip that Pence hoped would increase pressure on North Korea as it seeks to use the Games to pursue an opening with the South.

Pence's efforts to keep the spotlight on North Korea's nuclear program and human rights abuses have taken a backseat to the widely viewed images of the two Koreas marching under one flag during Friday night's opening ceremony — and to the invitation by dictator Kim Jong Un for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit the North.