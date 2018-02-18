U.S. women's team will employ a revolutionary strategy to beat Finland: 'Score more goals'

Don’t tell anyone, but here’s the revolutionary strategy the U.S. women’s hockey team has come up with in its quest to defeat Finland in the Olympic tournament semifinals on Monday and advance to the gold medal game.

“Score more goals than the other team,” forward Hilary Knight said Sunday. “It hasn’t changed.”

Getting the puck past Finland’s goaltender, University of Minnesota-trained Noora Raty, is never easy. When the teams met in the first round, the U.S. had to rally from a first-period 1-0 deficit and outshot Finland 42-24 but didn’t clinch its 3-1 victory until Dani Cameranesi scored into an empty net with 13 seconds left in the third period.

That was one of two victories the U.S. earned in its three preliminary-round games; it also lost to Canada, 2-1.

Canada will face the Olympic athletes from Russia in the other semifinal Monday night. The semifinal winners will play for gold Thursday. The U.S. won the first women’s hockey tournament in 1998 but hasn’t won since then and has lost to Canada in the last two gold-medal finals.

The U.S. women had their first practice on Sunday at Gangneung Hockey Centre and welcomed a chance to get accustomed to the boards and the ice. They focused on driving to the net, with an emphasis on creating chances for deflections and rebounds.

They've scored nine goals overall, with Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Kendall Coyne sharing the team lead with two each. Finland, which had one win and two losses in the first round, is led by Riikka Valila, a 44-year-old mother of three who scored twice in her team’s 7-2 rout of Sweden in the quarterfinals and has four goals overall.

“We haven’t been finishing, but I think it would be more frustrating if those opportunities weren’t there,” Knight said. “So just got to put the puck in the back of the net, and that’s what we’re going to try and do.

“It’s sort of a one-game tournament now. We need to win to advance to where we want to be. Can’t take Finland lightly. Every game is 50-50 going in, so just try to sway the odds in our favor during the time of play.”

Coach Robb Stauber has emphasized getting the puck to the net — and then into the net — during the last three or four practices. “Everything in tight, where the game’s won and lost,” he said. “It’s not too often you’re going to score from the point. If you get it through, you’re going to most likely score on a deflection or a redirect and some loose change. So most of those goals are going to come net-front.”

He estimated 80% of the team’s scoring chances have come within a 15-foot radius of the net. “We’ve hardly had any real clear looks, you know? That’s not a surprise, though, we’re not surprised by that,” he said. “We’ve spent the better parts of the practices doing exactly what we think is going to happen in the game. Seems like a decent plan, now we’ve got to execute and get the puck across the goal line.”