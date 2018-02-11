Chris Mazdzer gives U.S. first-ever medal in men's singles luge with a stunning silver

It was all set up for a coronation as Germany’s Felix Loch was in the lead heading into the final run of the luge late Sunday night.

But Loch clipped the wall midway down the track and his goal of a third consecutive gold medal ended in the arms of his father and coach who tried to console him after he crossed the line with the fifth best time of the night.

Loch’s mistake opened the door for David Gleirscher of Austria, who started the final run in third place. Gleirscher, who had one of the fastest times of the night in his first run, beat out American Chris Mazdzer by two one hundredths of a second to capture Austria’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games.

By finishing second, Mazdzer made history by becoming the first U.S. men’s singles luger to capture an Olympic medal.

Thirty-three men have represented the U.S. in singles luge at the Olympics, with a combined 48 appearances. The average finish among them had been 19th, with only seven top-10 showings. Adam Heidt finished fourth in 2002 and Tony Benshoof was fourth in 2006, and those were as close as the Americans had ever been to the medal stand in this event.

Mazdzer, who had finished 13th in the Sochi and Vancouver Games, gave the U.S. its second medal of the day after Red Gerard won gold in men’s slopestyle early Sunday.