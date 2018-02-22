U.S. beats rival Canada and wins Olympic gold in women's hockey

The long wait is over for the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the sixth round of the tie-breaking shootout and goaltender Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta to give the Americans a 3-2 victory over Canada and the first Olympic gold medal for the women’s team since the inaugural women’s tournament in 1998 at Nagano, Japan.

The American players jumped off the bench, hurling their sticks and gloves in the air as they hugged each other and cried on the ice at the Gangneung Hockey Centre to celebrate a victory that showcased the two best teams in the sport on Thursday before a spirited crowd at Gangneung Hockey Centre.

Canada had won the previous four Olympic tournaments, three of them at the expense of the U.S.

Chants of “USA!” alternated with chants of “Go Canada Go!” as the overtime continued, with fans aware of the gold-medal possibilities on every foray up ice and every shot.

The game was played at a breathtaking pace and with a physical edge that often exceeded the rules but was sometimes ignored by officials whose skills didn’t match those of the players. The U.S. killed a penalty in overtime, but just barely, sending the game to the decisive shootout.

Second-period goals by Canada forwards Haley Irwin and Marie-Philip Poulin — who both played college hockey in the U.S. — had given Canada a 2-1 lead.

But a bad line change by Canada gave the Americans an opening, and they took advantage of it to pull even at 2-2 at 13:39 of the third period. Monique Lamoureux-Morando took a lead pass from linemate Kelly Pannek and got behind Canada’s defense, giving her time to go from her forehand to her backhand and then to the forehand again to lift a shot into the upper-right corner of the net.

The U.S. players and team executives had focused on this game for the past four years, since its defeat at Sochi, creating a residency program in Florida that would allow players to practice and train together for several months and retooling the roster to bring in young, swift skaters with the aim of increasing its speed.

The team was fast and it got strong goaltending from 20-year-old Olympic rookie Maddie Rooney,who stopped 29 shots on Thursday and yielded two goals in the shootout.

Capitalizing on the third of three straight advantages they gained in the first period, the U.S. women scored the game’s first goal.

Defenseman Sidney Morin, who was among the last players added to the U.S. roster in late November, made the goal possible when she controlled the puck in the left circle and launched a low shot on net.

Hilary Knight, playing in her third Olympic hockey tournament, was in position in front of the net to redirect Morin’s shot past goaltender Shannon Szabados at 19:34 of the period.

As the players filed off the ice to their respective locker rooms, Canada coach Laura Schuler — who had been exasperated with the officials’ call of interference against Sarah Nurse on that third penalty — summoned the officials to the bench to chat before they left the ice. The referees were Nicole Hertrich of Germany and Katarina Timglas of Germany, and the linesmen were Lisa Linnek of Germany and Johanna Tauriainen of Finland.

Canada pulled even early in the second period. Blayre Turnbull deked past U.S. defenseman Lee Stecklein and sent a centering pass to Haley Irwin, who batted the puck out of midair and past Maddie Rooney at the two-minute mark. Irwin played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Canada pulled ahead soon after, when Meghan Agosta took control of the puck in the neutral zone and slid a pass to an onrushing Marie-Philip Poulin, who went to one knee for a shot from the inside edge of the right circle that found room inside the left post at 6:55. Poulin, who played her college hockey at Boston University, has been a nemesis for the U.S.: She scored the tying and winning goals for Canada in the gold medal game four years ago at Sochi.

The Americans couldn’t take advantage of a power play they gained late in the second period, continuing their scoring woes against the better teams in this tournament. They probably should have gotten a power play early in the third period, when Poulin elbowed Brianna Decker in the face in front of Canada’s net, but no penalty was called.

