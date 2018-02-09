U.S. Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin rested, ready for Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin’s schedule at the Pyeongchang Olympics remains in flux two days before the U.S. Alpine skiing star’s first race.

The slalom, where she’s the heavy favorite to win a second consecutive gold medal, and giant slalom are givens. The rest of the program — including the speed events she has found success in this season — will be determined as the Games unfold.

“I don’t have a solid answer for you yet,” Shiffrin said Saturday. “I would like to compete in everything, but I’m not sure if I’m actually going to have the energy to do that.”

Energy is a key word for the 22-year-old. Shiffrin finished an uncharacteristic seventh in each of her final two World Cup races last month before the Games. She blamed the dip on an intense schedule in December and January when she won five consecutive races.

“After that, I got tired,” Shiffrin said. “I needed to take a step back and get a couple days of rest and then get back into training. I’m feeling much better, more like myself.”

She arrived in South Korea nine days ago, providing plenty of time to get over jet lag and train.