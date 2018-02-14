The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
U.S. Alpine skier Tommy Biesemeyer out of Games with ankle injury
|Nathan Fenno
U.S. Alpine skier Tommy Biesemeyer injured his right ankle during training Wednesday and won’t be able to compete in the downhill.
Teammate Ryan Cochran-Siegle will take Biesemeyer’s place in the downhill Thursday at the Jeongseon Alpine Center.
“I wonder why this happens,” Biesemeyer said in a statement. “It is hard to not think if there is a deeper meaning to it all. You are supposed to be optimistic in times like these and say something like, ‘I will come back stronger than ever.’ But I just can’t bring myself to do it.”
Biesemeyer, 29, would’ve been competing in his first Olympics.