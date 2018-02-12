U.S. Alpine skier Jared Goldberg ninth after downhill portion of combined

Jared Goldberg competes in the Men's Alpine Combined Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center on Feb. 13.

Jared Goldberg of the U.S. delivered the ninth-fastest time during the downhill portion of the Alpine combined event Tuesday.

Fellow U.S. skier Bryce Bennett finished 27th and Ted Ligety, the four-time Olympian who won the combined at the Turin Games in 2006, came in 26th.

The second part of the combined, the slalom, will be contested later Tuesday.

The start of Alpine skiing at the Games had been delayed two days because of blustery conditions.

The wind hadn’t died down at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, leading organizers to adjust the downhill course to begin at the lower super-G start. Two of the first four skiers still crashed, including Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S.

“The conditions are fast, I think because it's a touch harder but also more bumpy,” said Aksel Lund Svindal, the Norwegian star who ranks eighth. “This wind has polished everything a little bit. The wind is on and off, some are more lucky and others are less lucky.”

Germany’s Thomas Dressen turned in the fastest downhill time.