U.S. advances to quarterfinals in hockey; will meet Czech Republic

Maybe a touch of frustration had worked its way into the locker room of the U.S. men’s hockey team.

The players talked about creating opportunities but not scoring enough. It was a problem that needed fixing as they faced their first do-or-die game at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“We came in with the idea of being confident,” forward Ryan Donato said. “If we played on our heels and kind of played worried, it would have affected our game.”

The Americans found an immediate solution in the form of a 5-1 victory over Slovakia on Tuesday afternoon, a win that advances them to the quarterfinals against the undefeated Czech Republic.

All those goals might also have given them some momentum.

“It’s as good a defensive team as probably there is in the tournament,” Coach Tony Granato said of Slovakia. “So for us to get five against them is progress.”

With a roster of college players and veterans from outside the NHL, the U.S. has struggled at times in Pyeongchang, notably in a 4-0 loss to the Olympic Athletes from Russian last week.

Their offensive woes continued in the first period against Slovakia as both sides had chances but failed to capitalize. It would take a little longer for the U.S. to finally gel.

The Americans found their rhythm as the second period got off to a wild start.

Donato, the biggest offensive threat on the roster so far, kicked things off by picking up a loose puck and shooting past Slovak goalie Jan Laco on the glove side.

About 30 seconds later, in a reckless exchange, Slovakia drew two penalties, one for goalkeeper interference and another for checking to the head and neck area when Michal Cajkovsky hit Donato high.

“It felt not too great, I’m not going to lie,” Donato said. “But it created a five-on-three.”

James Wisniewski quickly took advantage with a one-timer from the faceoff circle. Then, after Slovakia killed off the rest of the five-on-four penalty, Troy Terry, a highly regarded Ducks draft pick, wheeled behind the goal and fed Mark Arcobello out front to make the score 3-0.

The Americans had been in this position before, holding a sizable lead over Slovenia in the tournament opener. That time, they ran out of gas in the third period and ultimately lost in overtime.

The stumble might have been on their minds when Slovakia closed the gap to 3-1 late in the second period, Peter Ceresnak scoring on a power play. There were more troubles at the start of the third, with defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti sent off for tripping.

But Slovakia gave the favor right back, misplaying a puck at center ice and getting called for slashing.

That allowed the Americans to regain control and fashion another offensive burst at the end.

Garrett Roe converted a centering pass from Broc Little to make the score 4-1. Donato finished things off by flicking a shot past Laco with 3:14 remaining.

With the quarterfinals looming, there was a different mood among the U.S. players.

“It’s fun to win a game like this,” Arcobello said. “Hopefully we can build on it.”