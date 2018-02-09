Tennell, Shibutanis, Knierims will represent U.S. in next part of figure skating team competition

U.S. women’s figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, who is known for her consistency and excellence on the technical side of the sport, was chosen to skate her short program when the Olympic team competition resumes on Sunday. Maia and Alex Shibutani, the 2017 ice dancing world bronze medalists, will represent the U.S. in the short dance portion of the event.

This will be the Olympic debut for Tennell, 20.

The U.S. stands in second place behind Canada after the first day of the competition. U.S. men’s champion Nathan Chen performed the fourth-best short program and the husband and wife pair of Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim performed the fourth-ranked short program. The Knierims, the only U.S. pair entered in the Olympic competition, also will represent the team in the long program, on Sunday.

The U.S. won the bronze medal in the inaugural team event at Sochi in 2014 behind Russia and Canada.

Each team selects skaters to perform short and/or long programs in men’s singles, women’s singles and pairs, and the short and/or long dance in ice dancing. Points are awarded according to placement, with the top-ranked performer earning 10 points, the second-ranked skater or duo earning nine, down to one point for 10th place. The points earned by each country in each segment of the competition are added to determine the winning team.

Canada has 17 points, earned on Patrick Chan’s third-ranked short program and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford’s second-ranked pairs short program. The U.S. has 14 points (seven each for Chen and the Knierims’ placements), and Japan and the Olympic Athletes from Russia have 13 each. Japan got 10 points from Shoma Uno’s top-ranked short program and three from pair Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara’s eighth-best short program. The Olympic Athletes from Russia got three points from a weak, eighth-ranked performance by Mikhail Kolyada and 10 from the top-ranked short program by pair Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.