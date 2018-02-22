Sven Kramer apologizes after he and teammates injure fans by throwing a large object into a crowd

Dutch speedskater Sven Kramer has issued an apology after he and several teammates accidentally injured two fans by throwing a giant replica of a bronze medal into a crowd during a promotional event at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Kramer won his third straight Olympic gold medal in the 5,000 meters earlier in these Games. He and teammates Jan Blokhuijsen, Patrick Roest and Koen Verweij also won bronze in the team pursuit, bringing Kramer’s career Olympic medal count to nine.

Those four speedskaters were onstage at an event held at the Heineken House on Wednesday night when they received a giant replica of their bronze medal and somehow thought it would be a good idea to toss it into the crowd.

Two women were injured, with one of them needing to go to a hospital, according to multiple media reports citing Dutch media.

Kramer later sent out an apology in Korean.