Skier Gus Kenworthy to Mike Pence: 'Eat your heart out'

U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy posted a photo of himself and U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Instagram, which included a message for Vice President Mike Pence:

Last month, Rippon publicly objected to Pence being chosen to lead the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Games because of the vice president's record on gay rights.

Rippon has come out as gay, as has Kenworthy.

Kenworthy’s comment was apparently made in reference to a USA Today article from earlier this week that said Pence had requested to speak with Rippon in mid-January, but was turned down.

A White House official told reporters traveling with Pence to South Korea that the vice president’s office offered to meet with Rippon, but also wanted to give him space.

On Tuesday, Pence tweeted to Rippon: "I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don't let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get 'em!"

Rippon said Thursday that he’d be happy to meet with Pence for an open conversation after the competition. In the meantime, Rippon posed for a photo with fellow Team USA member Kenworthy during Friday’s opening ceremony.

“I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the U.S. and I'm so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy!” Kenworthy wrote of Rippon on Instagram.