Shaun White goes big in halfpipe qualifying
|Chuck Schilken
Shaun White thought his day was pretty much over.
Sure, the U.S. snowboarder had one more qualifying run left on the halfpipe, but after posting a 93.75 on his first run White wasn’t planning on doing anything too spectacular the second time through.
But then the two-time gold medalist in the event watched as Japan’s Ayumu Hirano put up a 95.25 and Australia’s Scotty James a 96.75 in their second runs.
So White went ahead and did this.
“I started seeing everybody putting in these great runs and I figured I would just kind of step it up and they motivated me to send it,” said White, whose second-run score of 98.50 was the best of the qualifying round.
“It's like I knew I had it in me and I watched these young guys completing these amazing runs and it fired me up,” White said.
“I just wanted to show this is what I've been doing my entire life and I'm here to put it down.”
White gets the coveted last run of the afternoon in Wednesday’s finals.