Radio personality fired after making vulgar comments about 17-year-old Olympian Chloe Kim

Radio host Patrick Connor was fired from a San Francisco area station after he made inappropriate comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on a Barstool Radio SiriusXM show.

Connor hosted a show called “The Shower Hour with P-Con” weekday mornings on KNBR. He also is a co-host of the new Barstool Radio show “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden.”

Kim, a 5-foot-3 Southern California snowboarder whose parents are Korean immigrants, won the gold medal in halfpipe on Monday. In doing so, she became the first woman in Olympic history to land consecutive 1080s — two triple rotations.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Dialed-In,” Connor took a discussion about Kim’s accomplishments in a vulgar direction.

“Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on, baby,” Connor said.

Connor continued: “She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of … . And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”

Connor later apologized on Twitter.