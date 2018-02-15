The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Radio personality fired after making vulgar comments about 17-year-old Olympian Chloe Kim
Radio host Patrick Connor was fired from a San Francisco area station after he made inappropriate comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on a Barstool Radio SiriusXM show.
Connor hosted a show called “The Shower Hour with P-Con” weekday mornings on KNBR. He also is a co-host of the new Barstool Radio show “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden.”
Kim, a 5-foot-3 Southern California snowboarder whose parents are Korean immigrants, won the gold medal in halfpipe on Monday. In doing so, she became the first woman in Olympic history to land consecutive 1080s — two triple rotations.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Dialed-In,” Connor took a discussion about Kim’s accomplishments in a vulgar direction.
“Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on, baby,” Connor said.
Connor continued: “She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of … . And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”
Connor later apologized on Twitter.
KNBR program director Jeremiah Crowe stated Wednesday: “Be advised that Patrick Connor is no longer with Cumulus Media. Neither KNBR, nor Cumulus Media condone the comments made by Patrick Connor on his SiriusXM program.”
Connor is still a part of the Barstool Radio show, although he was told by Braden on-air Wednesday that he will be off the show if he does not behave appropriately. “That is not who we are,” Braden said of Connor’s comments. “That is not where this show comes from.”