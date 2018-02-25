The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
For the best photos from the Winter Olympics, click here.
Also, get all the useful information on TV schedules and what is live and what isn’t in one spot.
Olympics say good-bye to Pyeongchang with one big party
|Associated Press
After 16 days of sliding, skating, jumping and sweeping, the Pyeongchang Games have come to a close with one last party.
The Winter Olympics concluded Sunday night with a bash at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, a final hurrah for the venue before it's demolished.
Among the participants were the Olympic Athletes From Russia, who lost an appeal earlier in the day to march under the Russian flag following a massive doping scandal. The show also included a rocking guitar solo, roller-skating panda bears and performances from K-pop super group EXO and singer CL.