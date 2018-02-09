Olympic organizers investigating possible cyberattack during opening ceremony

Organizers at the 2018 Winter Olympics are investigating whether a cyberattack might have caused their website and televisions throughout the media center to shut down during part of Friday night’s opening ceremony.

The glitch occurred shortly after the ceremony began at 8 p.m. local time in Pyeongchang and lasted about 20 minutes.

“At this time we cannot confirm” a cyberattack, spokesman Sung Baik-you said. “So we are checking all systems. We will provide more information once the details are complete.”

Prior to the Games, experts had warned about cyberattacks.

“Every single piece of digital technology that is being used, whether it’s for tickets or scoring or timing … all that stuff makes really interesting targets,” said Steven Weber, a political science professor at UC Berkeley. “Not only to create damage but as hacktivism, to show that you can.”

Experts say that North Korea has demonstrated a growing expertise in this area, but given that athletes from the nation – and leader Kim Jong Un’s sister – were at Olympic Stadium on Friday, an attack from the North seems less likely.

According to multiple news reports, cybersecurity researchers last month found evidence that Russian hackers might be planning attacks to retaliate for their country’s exclusion from the Games.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters the allegations were unfounded.

Pyeongchang 2018 is expected to issue further comment on Saturday.