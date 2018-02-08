Athletes from Russia hold odd Olympic news conference in tiny office

The Main Press Center 3 is a giant tent-like structure that contains 47 makeshift offices, most of them occupied by news organizations. One of the rooms in the temporary buildings belongs to Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Olympic Athletes from Russia, or OAR, is the designation under which eligible athletes from Russia are competing, as the country was banned from these Games because of a state-sanctioned doping program.

The OAR’s office in the press center has been a curiosity for passersby, who have looked inside to see a few people quietly seated at desks.

Until Thursday.

“Russians are having a presser in their office,” Times reporter Nathan Fenno texted me. “Looks weird.”

It did look weird.

Other news conferences have been staged in spacious auditoriums of the two adjacent buildings, MPC 1 and 2. This was a tiny office.

The handful of non-Russian reporters in the room couldn’t identify the speaker or understand a word he said. Fortunately, Artem Kuznetsov of the Russian news agency TASS was kind enough to help.

Kuznetsov said the speaker was Stanislav Pozdnyakov, a three-time individual Olympic gold medalist in fencing who was the now the vice president of the Russian Olympic Committee.

According to Kuznetsov, the only real news was that a volunteer chosen by the Olympic organizing committee will carry the Olympic flag under which Russian athletes will march at the opening ceremony Friday.

Was that a joke?

“No,” Kuznetsov said. “He said it one week ago and he just confirmed it.”

Other items from the news conference: None of the Russian athletes have contracted the norovirus; approximately 80 people from the OAR delegation will participate in the opening ceremony; and Pozdnyakov continues to hope Russia will be reinstated by the International Olympic Committee.