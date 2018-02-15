The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Norovirus outbreak at Pyeongchang Olympics increases to 244 cases
|Nathan Fenno
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics has increased to 244 cases, the Korean Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.
Investigators traced the outbreak to contaminated water used in food preparation at the Horeb Youth Center.
Fifty-six people remain under quarantine. The rest have returned to work.
The Horeb Youth Center had 108 cases with an additional 77 cases in the coastal city of Gangneung and 59 cases in the mountain cluster around Pyeongchang.