Norovirus cases at Winter Olympics rise to 261; two Swiss skiers infected
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics isn't going away.
Seventeen new cases were diagnosed Friday, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the Games-long total to 261 staff members and volunteers who have contracted the highly contagious illness.
Two freestyle skiers from Switzerland have also come down with the illness, the first athletes at the Games known to have been diagnosed.
Though few details about the skiers have been made public, they were not staying in the Olympic Village.
"Particularly in winter sports, these things do happen," International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said.
The broader outbreak has been traced to contaminated water used in food preparation at the Horeb Youth Center, the epicenter of the illness.
Forty-four staff members and volunteers remain quarantined.