The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics get going on Friday morning (Pacific Time) with the Opening Ceremonies. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Nathan Chen and the Knierims to compete for U.S on first day of figure skating team event
|Helene Elliott
Two-time U.S. men’s champion Nathan Chen will perform his short program in the first phase of the Olympic team figure skating event, to be held on Friday at Gangneung Ice Arena. The husband-and-wife duo of Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim will represent the U.S. in the pairs short program on Friday.
Since the Knierims are the only U.S. pairs entry, they will also be the U.S representatives in the pairs free skate portion of the team event, on Monday.
Chen, a master of the quadruple jump, won his second straight U.S. men’s title last month at San Jose. He’s expected to contend for a medal in the men’s singles competition, which will be held Feb. 16-17.
The U.S. won a bronze medal behind Russia and Canada in the inaugural Olympic figure skating team competition at the Sochi Games in 2014.