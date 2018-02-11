The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are underway. The Los Angeles Times will be providing live updates, analysis and features on the events and athletes from around the world.
Pyeongchang, South Korea
More cases of norovirus reported at Pyeongchang Olympics
|Nathan Fenno
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics continues to grow.
Organizers confirmed 19 new cases of the highly contagious illness Monday, upping the total cases to 177 since Feb. 1.
Sixty-eight of the 177 cases, mainly among security personnel, have been released from quarantine and returned to work.
The source of the outbreak remains unclear.