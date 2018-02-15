Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom at Winter Olympics

For three days, Mikaela Shiffrin waited as Siberian wind howled through the Taebaek Mountains.

Temporary buildings erected for the Winter Olympics buckled. The wind chill plunged below zero. Debris whipped through the streets. And in a narrow valley named after a dragon, navigating the 1,250-meter Rainbow 1 course at the Yongpyong Alpine Center became a perilous exercise.

The wind forced the postponement of Shiffrin’s first race at the Games once, then twice. The world’s top-ranked Alpine skier jokingly wondered if she’d ever get the chance to compete.

Finally, the wind quieted Thursday. Temperatures climbed into the mid-20s. The sky cleared. As supporters blew horns and clanged cowbells under blinding sunshine, Shiffrin embarked on her much-anticipated quest to make history.

The 22-year-old from Vail, Colo., blitzed through her second run in the giant slalom to win the gold medal by almost a half-second.

“There’s moments when I think, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I going to do?’ and there’s moments where I feel like, ‘No problem,’” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know when it was, at some point today after the first run I thought, like, ‘I can really win this.’ I just tried to hang onto that feeling.”

She will contend for as many as three additional medals in the next week. If the plan works, Shiffrin would be the first U.S. woman to win three Alpine medals in a single Olympics.

After crossing the finish line, she leaned toward the snow, sucked in a breath, then broke into a wide smile as the sparse crowd roared.

“She attacked both runs,” said France’s Tessa Worley, the world’s second-ranked competitor in the event who came in seventh. “It is a good way to do things. … She wanted this medal.”

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second and Italy’s Federica Brignone placed third.

Shiffrin’s aspirations, however, extend far beyond the lone medal.

She entered the Games having struggled in recent weeks, blaming the uncharacteristic difficulties, which included two seventh-place finishes, on too many races, too close together. She arrived in South Korea almost two weeks ago to rest and recover and, after the short break, feels back to her usual grinning, dominant, unflappable self.

That’s a frightening development for other Alpine competitors.

“I have to refocus my energy, but to come to the Olympics after some tough races on the World Cup circuit and, you know, to charge like that,” Shiffrin said, “I risked it on the second run. It’s super cool.”

She is the heavy favorite to defend her gold medal in the slalom, her best event, Friday. She’s a medal contender in the combined. And, if she has the energy, she could compete in the downhill.

Racing in the super-G is unlikely because of the adjusted schedule.

“It’s looking like a lot at the moment,” her coach, Mike Day, said of skiing five events.

Sound daunting? Shiff-rin is accustomed to breaking ground. She has dominated the World Cup circuit this season, amassing almost twice as many overall points as second-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. That included winning five consecutive races — the longest streak in 20 years — in December and January. Shiffrin has already collected 41 World Cup victories — Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 career wins are the most by either gender.

The packed schedule in Pyeongchang — even more challenging after wind led to the reshuffled program — might transform Shiffrin into the U.S. face of these Games.

Even though Shiffrin hadn’t won a giant slalom since Jan. 6 in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, she delivered the competition’s second-fastest time in her first run through the course Thursday. Her easy confidence afterward hinted at what awaited the other skiers in the final run.

“I also feel like I can go a little bit harder,” Shiffrin said between races. “There’s nothing to hold back.”

She was right.