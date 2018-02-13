Mikaela Shiffrin's Pyeongchang Olympics debut delayed again because of high wind

Mikaela Shiffrin’s debut at the Pyeongchang Olympics will have to wait at least another day, as high winds continued to throw the Alpine skiing schedule into disarray.

The slalom — where Shiffrin is the heavy favorite — was postponed Wednesday after four weather-related delays at the Yongpyong Alpine Center.

The event has been rescheduled for Friday.

“Everyone’s a little bummed out when a day like this happens,” U.S. women’s Alpine coach Paul Kristofic said. “But they do happen to us so we’re quite used to it.”

Temperatures were in the high 20s Wednesday — much warmer than previous days — but winds gusted at more than 20 mph at the base of the course.

Kristofic said winds were forecast to increase throughout the day, creating problems with visibility, safety and the fairness of the race.

Earlier this week, wind forced the postponement of the men’s downhill and women’s giant slalom. Only the men’s combined event — won by Austria’s Marcel Hirscher on Tuesday — has been contested in the 11-race Alpine schedule.

The wind is expected to decrease Thursday, when the women’s giant slalom, featuring Shiffrin, and men’s downhill are scheduled. Friday will also be busy, with the men’s super-giant slalom running in addition to the women’s slalom.